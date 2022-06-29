IP intercom is innovative equipment designed to control and manage access to objects of various values. The device operates on the basis of a digital computer network with IP addressing of devices. Initially, such systems were developed exclusively as part of the “smart home” system, after which they were widely used in private houses, apartments, and other facilities. Unlike standard models, the IP intercom is a more reliable and functional device.

Scope of IP intercoms

A distinctive feature of the IP intercom is that for their stable and efficient operation, you need a local network. The use of an IP intercom will be relevant at the following facilities:

a private house;

flat;

apartment buildings;

enterprises;

cottage villages;

offices, etc.

Suitable for use on objects of various purposes. At the same time, fine tuning can be carried out so that only one or several users can open and close the entrance doors, which will increase the level of security.

A distinctive feature is that the IP intercom can work without any problems exclusively with a calling panel without an indoor unit. It is not necessary to carry out cable laying, as well as to mount the corresponding unit inside.

Intercom with camera also contains a microphone, a speaker, and a call button, which ensures maximum functionality. Also in the outdoor panels, there can be a special reader designed for keys and electronic cards. Call panels can be connected to a standard computer network for remote operation. The receiving video and audio device can be:

tablet;

a computer;

smartphone;

intercom monitor.

Even if a special panel is installed inside the room – an indoor unit, you can simultaneously receive calls to one of the above devices. This makes it possible to communicate with guests, see and open doors in situations when you are away from home, even on another continent.