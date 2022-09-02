The 2022 Fair Business Forum will be held at the Hilton Cape Town City Centre on 15 September! The Fair Group will join forces with the Amazon platform and many other businesses to discuss future operational development deeply.

The forum will be organised as follows:

【Theme】Working Together · Building the Future

【Time】At 2:00 p.m. on 15 September, about 3.5 hours

【Place】Hilton Cape Town City Centre

【Invitees】52 Fair’s brand partners and e-commerce marketing experts

【Guest Speakers】Founder of Fair, Chief Operating Officer of Fair, Amazon platform representative

【Agenda】

As a long-term strategic partner of Amazon, the world’s largest e-commerce platform, the Fair Group hopes by holding the quality forum to take the advantage of the “dual-platform” to gather resources from all sides, help the platform handle issues related to brand business matching and entry, provide users with quality product resources, and promote the circular vitality of Fair’s e-commerce ecology.

Currently, the number of Fair’s registered users is witnessing a rapid growth and a good operating trend can be found. In the future, Fair hopes to build a platform with all partners to win the future together.

Finally, let’s wish the 2022 Fair Business Forum a great success!

Click the link to view：http://fairae.com/