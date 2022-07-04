If you are a resident of South Africa or non-resident Uk49s is a great opportunity for you. With uk49s you can wing big prize worth thousands of UK pounds in cash. Check more about 49s https://uk49sresultstoday.co.za/

Some things you must know about living in South Africa if you are planning to move out there. Many people around the globe may only have a somewhat unclear concept of what life in present-day South Africa looks like.

For a long time, the one thing most people knew about South Africa was segregation, the system of governmentally backed and enforced segregation along racial lines. Luckily, it is a part of history now, and the nation has been working on establishing a positive image internationally.

Ethnic Groups with different Languages:

Before 1991, the government divided the population of South Africa into four ethnic categories: black, colored, Asian, and white. After the abolition of apartheid in the 1990s, these categories fell out of use, at the minimum for most official purposes.

The People of South Africa:

The reality, however, still shows the old divides in terms of education and income, for example. Blacks are, statistically expressing but still the most deprived group within South African society.

Nevertheless, change does come gradually, and South Africa has already successfully begun to lose the vestige of decades of governmental inequity and segregation through a sequence of measures.

Today, around 80% of South Africans categorized themselves as black Africans. This is a culturally very diverse group, consisting, among others, of the ethnic groups of Zulu, Xhosa, Sotho, Bapedi, Venda, Tswana, Tsonga, Swazi, and Ndebele peoples. Whites, who are an equally diverse group, constitute about 8% of the population.

South African Languages:

With the varied ethnic roots of the South African people, it is foreseeable that the nation has eleven official languages. While it is not the most common first language among the populace, English still serves as a lingua franca between the various ethnicities and foreigners, making it an important part of daily life.

The South African accent is a very clear one, so there should be very few communication problems. You will very hardly find yourself in a situation in which you cannot talk in English at all in South Africa’s large ex-pat spots.

Health Care and Insurance in South Africa:

The South African health armature is very high quality, specifically in large cities. The staff present in the hospital and clinics are highly experienced. South Africa has excellent clinics for heart disease and eye conditions, attracting a large number of medical tourists every year.

Pharmacies are well stocked with anything you might know from your home country. Though, if you consistently take prescription medication, you should be aware of the fact that some pharmaceuticals can be very costly.

If you can, bring a small supply to last you for at least the first couple of weeks or months to save some money. Do bring all medication in its original packaging, along with the receipt from your doctor.

Some National Health Issues:

A very pressing health issue is the currency of HIV and AIDS in the country. It is approximately about 6.8 million people, to roughly 13% of the population live with HIV/AIDS.

It is also one of the major causes of death in the country. The fact that the rate of new infections seems to reduce, is a bright side in this matter.

Other health issues that are increasing include tuberculosis and insect and tick-borne diseases.

Crime and Safety:

A very doleful fact about life in South Africa is that the crime rate is surprisingly high, both in respect to minor crimes, such as theft, and more serious, murder, including acts of violence and sexual assault.

Some of the causes of this large burden for South African society are more straightforward than others. For one, the country inherited many burning, unsolved issues at the end of segregation, some of which constitute large challenges to this day.

Slump urbanization led many poor families to the large cities in hopes of getting jobs that were not accessible, or not in enough numbers. The ratio of unemployed people and those living in extreme poverty surely are important factors, among many others.

So after seeing, the ranking among the bottom 10 in the Quality of Life Index, and the Safety & Security subcategory.

More than a third of ex-pats (34%) do not consider South Africa a peaceful country (9% globally) and just about one in four (24%) feel safe there (84% globally). So it is important that you should know about these things before planning to visit or move to South Africa.