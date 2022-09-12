China-Central & Western Africa International Trade Digital Expo kicks off on September 1 at the CCPIT Exhibition Cloud Platform. The virtual expo is sponsored by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and China-Africa Development Fund (Cad-Fund) and organized by China International Exhibition Center Group Limited (CIEC).

The expo has attracted 811 enterprises and more than 8,000 buyers are expecting to visit and communicate online. The expo covers Agriculture, Manufacturing, Intelligent Manufacturing, Construction & Building Materials, Wholesale & Retail, Transportation, Infrastructure, Information & Communication, Business Service, Medical Supplies & Epidemic Prevention, Fashion & Beauty, Labor Protection, Tourism, Auto Parts, Textiles & Clothing, etc.

The expo has set up a dozen exhibition pavilions. The “Chinese Brand” Pavilion highlights some Chinese brands, products and services. The “Service Trade” Pavilion shows some selected trade service enterprises and promotes the internationalization of the industry chain, value chain and logistics chain.

The digital expo has also set up the “China-Africa Economic and Trade Information” section to share the information of China-Africa economic and trade cooperation, China-Africa experience in response to COVID-19, etc.

During the last two weeks, six customized business-to-business meetings have been held, covering textile industry, consumer products and entertainment, agriculture industry, building materials, medical care and anti-epidemic, automobiles and autoparts, and received high reputation from the participants.

Since 2017, CCPIT and Cad-Fund have held the China-Africa Industrial Capacity Cooperation Exposition in Africa for three consecutive years, which has been widely recognized by the local business circles.

From 2020 to 2021, CCPIT innovated the exhibition service model and co-organized with Cad-Fund to hold three digital expos for African countries on CCPIT Exhibition Cloud Platform. With a cumulative attendance of over 300,000 people, these expos not only helped Chinese enterprises, but also provided opportunities for African products to enter the Chinese market, and facilitate all sides to share the dividends of trade integration and market opening.

CCPIT Exhibition Cloud Platform will continue to serve the participants as a practical space to expand markets without leaving home.

Expo Link: 2022cwafrica.ccpit-expo.com