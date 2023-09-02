Your home’s curb appeal is one of the first things visitors and potential buyers see. Enhancing your home’s exterior can go a long way towards boosting your home’s value and appeal. It’s not always easy to know where to start when considering improving your home’s curb appeal, however. In this article, we will discuss five great ideas for enhancing your home’s curb appeal.
From updating your home’s exterior paint to investing in new landscaping, you can easily transform outdated and dull spaces into attractive and vibrant curb appeal. These five great ideas are sure to help you get the most out of your home’s exterior. Read on to find out more.
2. Painting the Exterior and Fixtures
The exterior walls of an abode must be repainted periodically, to keep the building looking fresh and alluring. Repainting the exterior walls of a building in South Africa should be done when the existing layer of paint begins to flake or crack. To make painting the exterior easier and faster, one must move out nearby furniture, pot plants or other objects and use a brush, roller or spray to ensure even coverage.
- For wooden surfaces, the use of a paint or varnish with a UV-resistant additives, is recommended, as this is the best protection against weathering and fading.
- For metal fixtures, use an enamel-based paint, designed for extreme temperatures, to prevent the fixtures from rusting or discolouring under the intense South African sunshine.
When painting is complete, it usually takes about twelve hours for the paint to dry completely. For a more vibrant colour, or improved UV protection, applying two coats of paint may be necessary. Re-painting metal fixtures or window frames, removes debris and increases the appeal of the building. Keep in mind, painting the exterior of a building too often, may cause weather proofing issues, so repainting usually shouldn’t be done more than once every two years.
3. Installing Exterior Lighting
can be a practical and attractive addition to your property. There are many options to choose from, with solar, fluorescent and LED lights being the most common in South Africa. In this section, we will explore the different installation requirements and considerations for each.
Solar Lights
Solar lighting is an economical and eco-friendly choice, as they use the sun’s energy instead of electricity. Solar powered lighting systems tend to require less installation and maintenance and are relatively easy to set up. One thing to consider when installing solar lights is investing in a back-up battery or power source, as they may not be effective during long periods of cloudy weather.
Fluorescent Lights
Fluorescent lights are powered by electricity and require the installation of wiring systems. It is important to take into account potential effectiveness of the lights, as there are some models that are limited in terms of reach. Installing a voltage surge protector is also recommended when using fluorescent lights, as they are prone to being affected by lightning.
LED Lights
LED lights are an energy efficient choice for outdoor lighting. They come in a variety of styles and can provide illumination over a wide range of areas. LED lights typically require more installation than solar products, as you may need to install wiring. LED lights are also water resistant and long-lasting, making them a great option for South African properties with frequent exposure to rain and harsh weather.
4. Upgrading Outdoor Landscaping
For South Africans, outdoor spaces form a major part of their dwelling. As such, upgrading their outdoor landscaping is a great way to improve their living experience. When thinking of ways to upgrade their outdoor landscaping, South Africans should consider the following:
- Security
- Lighting
- Driveways
- Gardens
- Water features
- Decks and patios
- Fences and walls
Security is an important factor that should firstly be considered when it comes to outdoor landscaping. To ensure maximum safety, residents should invest in high quality lighting around their property. This will provide adequate lighting and increase the security of the area. In addition to this, the lighting should be chosen carefully to ensure that it makes the area look attractive and welcoming.
Driveways are another way through which South Africans can upgrade their outdoor landscaping. Whether it be for aesthetic or practical reasons, installing a driveway can help to add visual appeal to the property and can also provide a safe space for cars to be parked. Gardens are also a great addition to any home and can be designed according to the homeowner’s preferences. Moreover, getting creative with water features such as fountains and rock formations can also help to enhance the outdoor landscaping.
Fences and walls can also be used to upgrade the outdoor landscaping and provide privacy and security. Furthermore, decks and patios provide space to relax and spend time outdoors with friends and family. Taking all these factors into consideration, South Africans can get creative and upgrade their outdoor landscaping.
In Retrospect
Enhancing your home’s curb appeal doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult; with just a few key improvements, you can help to ensure that your house looks its very best and reflects positively on your neighborhood. With these five ideas, you’re sure to create a warm and inviting entrance to your home that will be the envy of your friends and neighbors.
Take some time to assess your home’s current curb appeal and then start adding the improvements that will make the biggest impact. By following these tips, you’ll be well on your way to a home exterior that will leave a lasting impression.