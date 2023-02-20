Aluminium has a very rich and interesting history – In the late 1800`s Aluminium started gaining traction as a metal as well as the realisation of the fact that Aluminium can contribute greatly to an economy. Then in the 20th century it became popular in the construction industry.

To what do we owe this development, then?

Moreover, what specific qualities of premium glass and aluminium, have contributed to their sudden popularity?

Here, we take a closer look at why glass and aluminium have become highly coveted architectural elements.

1. Glass and aluminium create elevated aesthetics.

Doors made of glass and aluminium have been used for years because they can be customised to fit most architectural style and satisfy the growing need for an aesthetically pleasing environment among consumers.

Aluminium and glass doors provide excellent thermal and sound insulation, increasing the functionality of the area. The unique quality of this material is its ability to transform a space from enclosed to an open one, making it well suited to the modern way of living.

2. Glass and aluminium are highly durable

High-quality glass and aluminium is even more durable than other materials thanks to technological advancements and refinements in the manufacturing process.

As an example, many of today’s most popular window and door designs are made of aluminium and glass, proving that this material is a wise investment for long-term projects.

Aluminium Profiles can be powder coated to a colour of your preference. Powder coating is very durable and comes with a 10 year guarantee on the powder coating. Maintaining your aluminium frames will be easy and more cost effective than wooden frames for instance.

One of the requirements for customers to trust this material is that it is sustainable, especially for those customers that value unique design, sustainability, and the environment.

3. Glass and aluminium have a diverse range of applications

Aluminum and glass are among the most versatile materials available. With so many options for colour, style, and surface treatment, this product finds employment in a wide range of construction, from skyscrapers and apartment complexes to single-family homes and garages.

Doors made of aluminium and glass are not only well-insulated against noise and temperature changes, but also provide a tight seal and are watertight.

4. Energy-efficiency improves home value

Building homes that are both environmentally friendly and simple to maintain has come under intense scrutiny in recent years. Of course, it’s great if you can do one of these things, but if you can do both, then your home’s worth will improve almost effortlessly.

Neither glass nor aluminium corrodes easily and can withstand extreme weather conditions. For usage either on the exterior of your home or in a moist setting like a bathroom, this is the ideal combination.

Each item is built to last, so you won’t have to spend much time or money on upkeep unless something goes wrong.

5. Aluminium is light weight, while glass is high-performance

Glass’s nonporous composition makes it simple to disinfect. In addition, it won’t stain or “ghost,” a term for when some residue remains even after cleaning. Glass is also strong enough to endure repeated stress.

Antimicrobial glass has emerged as a viable option for many uses, including shelving, frameless doors, and other similar fixtures. It’s most useful in germ-heavy spaces like restrooms and kitchens.

As opposed to other metals, which are heavy, aluminium’s light weight has made it a popular choice among designers. However, its construction isn’t flimsy. Because of its natural thin oxide layer, this hard metal doesn’t corrode and is therefore useful in many applications.