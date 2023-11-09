Road trips are an essential part of summer holiday planning for many families. There’s nothing quite like the feeling of the wind rushing through the car as you explore a new destination. But the joy of getting out of the city is in the hidden gems that you stumble upon when you take a road trip off the beaten path.
Exploring these Road Trip Treasures can be an exciting part of your vacation adventure. Whether it’s unique roadside attractions or hidden scenic vistas, you can uncover some of the most interesting and unexpected places.
1. Discovering Unusual Roadside Destinations
Travellers in South Africa often overlook the beauty of the lesser-known destinations along the side of the road. From hidden waterfalls to secret hideaways in the bush, discovering these unusual destinations is the perfect way to explore the country with friends and family.
- Kortal Waterfall – Located close to the Botswana border, this hidden gem is one of the most iconic attractions in South Africa. Its beautiful turquoise water plunges down from a height of 90 metres, making it the fourth-highest waterfall in the country.
- Moses Mabhida Stadium – This world-class stadium is known for its innovative architecture. Its massive arch design makes it stand out from its surroundings and is perfect for both spectators and locals alike.
- Kloofing – This exciting activity is a must-do when travelling through South Africa. Experienced thrill-seekers can go kloofing in the deep canyons of the Sani Pass, traversing narrow passages to discover hidden waterfalls and secret caves.
No matter what hidden gems a traveller finds along the way, these unlikely destinations are sure to provide an exciting journey. Exploring South Africa’s lesser-known attractions is the perfect way to uncover its hidden secrets and uncover the land’s unique beauty.
2. Exploring Locally-Known Landmarks
South Africa is home to many landmarks that are locally known and have shaped the history of the nation. From spectacular landscapes to historical sites, these places deserve a visit from anyone looking to explore the country. Here are some of the top locally-known landmarks to visit in South Africa:
- Table Mountain, Cape Town: Table Mountain stands as the jewel of Table Bay and is one of the most recognizable landmarks in South Africa. The flat-topped mountain offers stunning views of Cape Town and its surroundings.
- Kruger National Park, Mpumalanga Province: Kruger is one of Africa’s largest game parks and a must-visit for anyone who wants to get a glimpse of South African wildlife. The park is home to the ’Big Five’ (lion, elephant, buffalo, rhino, and leopard) as well as numerous smaller species such as kudu, giraffe, and hyena.
- Robben Island, South Africa: Robben Island is a World Heritage Site and a place of huge historical significance. This former prison island was once home to Nelson Mandela and other leaders of the anti-apartheid movement, and now serves as a powerful reminder of the country’s past.
- Market Theater, Johannesburg: This famous theater is the birthplace of the anti-apartheid movement, having been a gathering place for activists since the 1970s. It is a hub of culture and entertainment with live performances, installations, and films.
These are just a few of the unique landmarks in South Africa that tell its story and showcase its beauty. Exploring these places will allow travelers to immerse themselves in the culture of South Africa and deepen their understanding of this incredible country.
3. Unearthing Hidden Gems Along the Way
As experienced travelers, nothing pleases us more than uncovering a hidden gem to explore. South Africa has so many great places to offer, many of which can be found right in our backyard. The cities of Johannesburg and Cape Town are some of the most well-known in the country, but lesser known gems are around every corner.
From the rolling hills of the Garden Route to the endless expanse of the Karoo, there’s something for everyone. Whether you’re looking for a quiet beach getaway, an outdoor adventure, or culinary delights, South Africa has it all. Though the cities tend to be the main sources of tourist activities, the true gems are scattered about the different provinces.
For those of us who are a bit adventurous, there are plenty of hidden gems to explore. Here are some of our favorite ones:
- Namaqualand: Situated in the Northern Cape of South Africa, Namaqualand is a magical desertscape where many wildflowers come out in full bloom during summer. A wander among the carpets of indigenous flowers is a sight to behold!
- St Lucia: Situated in KwaZulu-Natal, St Lucia is a spectacular wilderness that offers adventure, wildlife, and a great opportunity for bird watching.
- Golden Gate Highlands National Park: Located in the Free State, Golden Gate Highlands National Park is home to some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the country. The golden-hued cliffs and grassy plains create an unforgettable sight.
Without a doubt, there are plenty of amazing places to discover when exploring South Africa. Getting off the beaten path is a great way to explore the country, and who knows - you might just find a hidden gem of your own.
4. Benefits of Venturing Off the Beaten Path
Exploring new areas and breaking away from the beaten path brings many advantages. In South Africa, there is no shortage of new places waiting to be explored. Look a little closer and you can discover new cultures, scenery and activities you never knew existed.
First and foremost, it’s an opportunity to step outside of your comfort zone and experience different things. Venturing further allows you to gain a deeper understanding of the country’s spectacular landscapes, fauna and flora, and local culture. For the nature lover, this could open up exciting possibilities for experiencing unique sights and sounds, like spotting an exotic bird or canoeing on a river.
In addition, travelling off the beaten path means that you’ll be able to escape the overcrowded tourist spots and have an unforgettable experience while still remaining safe and secure. Visiting lesser-known destinations can be much more rewarding, since you can usually find few tourists, more local activities and far more authenticity.
Plus, travelling incognito often means cheaper prices for you and a far more personal experience. And who knows, you might even end up tasting some of the best food South Africa has to offer, like bobotie, braaivleis, or a delicious glass of Amarula.
- Experience different cultures
- Gain a deeper understanding of the country’s landscapes
- Step outside of your comfort zone
- Escape overcrowded tourist spots
- Cheaper prices and personal experience
- Taste South Africa’s best cuisine
So don’t be afraid to travel away from the tourist traps and unleash the riches that South Africa has to offer.
