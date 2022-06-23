Using GPS trackers is an easy and affordable way to monitor a vehicle or person. With minimal effort, you can identify where a driver is, where they’re going, and even how fast they’re driving. Vehicle trackers are a great option for business owners wanting to optimise their vehicle fleets or individuals wanting to add a layer of security to their asset. However, before you invest in tracking, it is important to consider the legality of vehicle tracker solutions. But first, let’s look at exactly how a tracker works:

How does a GPS vehicle tracker work?

GPS tracking uses a network of satellites to identify a specific device’s location. The idea is that a GPS vehicle tracker works on a process called trilateration that uses its distance from three GPS satellites to determine its physical location.

A tracker can keep a record of your driving habits and broadcast your vehicle’s location in real-time. To do this, the GPS tracker uses the same technology your cell phone uses to connect to the internet. GPS Pinpoint Positioning is the technology used to provide accurate positioning of your vehicle without the interference of terrain-based obstacles.

Is vehicle tracking legal?

Owning a vehicle tracker is completely legal. However, using it depends on the circumstances. If you intend to install the vehicle tracker by using a registered fitting centre, then you are acting within the law, but you have to consider the following:

● The processing of personal data

Personal data includes information and details about an individual that identifies him or her. If you intend to process personal data by using a tracker, you must follow the guidelines set out by the Protection of Personal Information Act (or POPI Act) to protect the legal rights of the individual.

● The location where the device will be installed

If you intend to fit the device on public property, then there should be no concerns. But if the vehicle is parked on private property, there may be concerns about trespassing.

Is it legal to monitor employee’s vehicles?

If you own or manage a business, you may be wondering if it is lawful to track your employees with a vehicle tracker. The short answer is yes. An employer can track the location of a company-owned vehicle used by employees. However, employees must be aware of the GPS tracking devices and must give consent.

Get the best vehicle tracker for your needs

Matrix specialises in tracking solutions that include an on-the-go smartphone application and a sophisticated online portal that allows you to monitor your vehicle anywhere, any time. Find the best GPS tracking devices by browsing our range now.