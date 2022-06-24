Some of the Biggest Shopping Centres in South Africa

Sandton City Mall

When it comes to shopping in South Africa, Sandton City is arguably the most luxurious and beautiful. The mall features high-end luxury brands, upscale boutiques, and a wide variety of restaurants that cater to every taste. Sandton City is perfect for business meetings, romantic dinners, and even exciting nightlife. Here, you can find everything you need for your next shopping excursion. And, if you want to go all out, you can visit the mall’s newest nightclub and enjoy the vibrant nightlife.

Fourways Mall

Fourways Mall is the largest shopping mall in South Africa with over 200 stores. It is located in the Fourways suburb of Johannesburg and is easily accessible from the OR Tambo International Airport. The mall was built in 1994 and recently expanded to occupy 178,000 square meters of space. It also features 8,000 parking spaces and is open daily from 9 am to 8 pm. Parking is free and there are plenty of outlets nearby.

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Menlyn Park Shopping Centre is a multi-level shopping complex located in the Pretoria suburb of Menlyn. It is owned by the development firm Pareto and was constructed in 1999. It is designed around three central spaces: the Food Court, a keyhole mall, and a large internal garden square. The mall has two anchor stores and several other stores and restaurants, but is not a true “mall.”

Mall of Africa

The mall is located in the middle-class suburb between Johannesburg and Pretoria. This South African mall is home to over 300 shops, including global brands such as Inditex’s Zara. It also has several restaurants and cinemas and is also home to regular art exhibitions and fashion collectives. The mall is designed with the beauty of Africa in mind, with four distinct courts corresponding to four different climatic regions. Moreover, the mall uses green technology by harvesting greywater from its roof for irrigation.

V&A Waterfront Shopping Centre

The V&A Shopping Centre is the largest in the city centre. Located in Cape Town, the centre offers local and international brands as well as casual and sportswear. Apart from clothing, you can also find all the essential items such as stationery and medical and dental requirements. This area also hosts a variety of entertainment and dining venues. You can get lost in the shopping and dining experience for hours on end.

Rosebank Mall

This four-floor South African shopping centre boasts the best of everything: a fashion outlet, a movie theatre, artisan markets, coffee shops, and a cinema. You can buy almost anything here. The Rosebank Mall is the ideal shopping destination for those in search of luxury goods. A visit to this shopping centre will be a memorable experience. If you don’t have much time to shop, you can always visit its nearby entertainment complex.

Promenade Shopping Centre

Promenade Shopping Centre Architecture

If you've been looking for a place to shop for a while, you've probably come across Promenade Shopping Centre architecture. It is the only shopping centre with this architectural design. It is an open-air shopping facility in the form of a spiral. It was a landmark in the city before the development of the centre.


