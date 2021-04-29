Overview

With the emergence and spread of Covid-19 and the subsequent declaration of it as a pandemic, more people around the world have had to adapt to remote working as opposed to having to work in an office.

However, when considering that most people have returned to work, it is imperative to weigh up how remote working and working in an office weighs up against one another.

In addition, there are several differences that conventional offices and that of container offices have. Container King is a provider of containers for office environments and features several benefits as opposed to having buildings erected. Container King is also one of the biggest suppliers for converted containers in South Africa.

Pros and Cons of Working Remotely

Pros

Work/Life Balance

The balance which is maintained with work and life when working remotely is improved. The working hours that remote workers have is more flexible and it allows for the exploration of hobbies.

Not having to commute

One of the crucial perks of working remotely is not having to commute between home and the office, especially for those who live in a city or in a suburb where there is heavy traffic.

Customised Office

Working from home allows people to set their home office up according to their own preferences. Workers do not need to worry about the restrictions that they would ordinarily face in a traditional office environment.

Time spent with family

By working remotely from home, people have more time that they can spend with their family. They spend less time worrying about work or travelling to and from the office. Throughout the day, people can keep tabs on their family.

Cons

Challenges in communication

Employees who work from home may have a hard time communicating with co-workers when they work remotely.

Less Productivity

There are a lot of distractions at home and even though people have flexible schedules, activities may become distracting.

Loneliness

Working from home presents some loneliness and people who are used to bustling office environments may feel disconnected on their own.

Setup Costs

People who do not already have the basics for a home setup such as a computer, a desk, and other equipment may have to pay a lot to ensure that they can work remotely.

Pros and Cons of Working at the Office

Pros

Effective Time Management

Work at the office means that time management is improved and more streamlined.

Networking

There is a vast number of networking opportunities in an office environment with customers that may walk into the office area.

Structure

There is much-needed structure and routine involved with going into the office to work.

Fewer Distractions

The office has fewer distractions, helping people focus on their work and ensuring that they remain productive.

Cons

Less time spent at home

Having to go back to the office means that people will inevitably spend less time at home with their family.

Micromanagement

Many office environments have an element of micromanagement which is not present when working remotely.

Interruptions

People may face more interruptions at the office than when they are at home, disrupting the work process and flow of many.

