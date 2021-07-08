With the emergence and spread of Covid-19 around the globe, the importance of personal hygiene and the fight against an invisible enemy was brought to the front. Even pre-Covid, it has always been vital for people to ensure that they sanitize their hands and surfaces that may lead to illness, disease, and other threats to health.

With Covid-19, there has been a significant increase in health protocols to ensure that the spread of the virus is minimised, and where possible, eliminated. Walking into any public space or building is now accompanied using sanitizers at the door, along with temperature and symptom checks.

As these measures have increased and become a mandate, the demand for liquid and gel hand sanitizers have increased around the world, with suppliers having to keep bulk to ensure that the needs of consumers can be met.

SanitizeMe is a popular and leading proudly South African-based company that provides a range of products to all industries in the country, from liquid sanitizers, thermometers, foggers, booths, and several others, to gel sanitizers, bulk refills, and more.

Important Reasons to Sanitize your hands frequently

Stops the spread of germs

According to various studies which were conducted, at least 1 in 5 people fail to sanitize their hands frequently. Of those who do sanitize their hands, 70% do not use effective products such as alcohol-based hand gel or liquid sanitizer.

To ensure that harmful bacteria and viruses, apart from Covid-19, are killed, people are urged to make use of designated hand sanitizers wherever they go, especially after using the bathroom, touching objects and surfaces used by others, before cooking or working with food, and after being in crowded spaces.

Promotes Good Hygiene and Health

It is not possible for building managers to consistently ensure that everyone who enters the building sanitizes their hands. By making sure that you sanitize, you can promote good hygiene and health even post-Covid-19, helping you protect yourself, your family, and others who you are in contact with from harmful viruses and bacteria.

Waste Reduction

Rather than using hand wash and paper towels in public bathrooms and other spaces, by using liquid or gel sanitizers you can help protect the environment, limiting your carbon footprint significantly.

How to sanitize effectively

It is important to sanitize frequently, however, in doing so effectively you can ensure optimal protection against various diseases and viruses. To use gel and liquid hand sanitizer correctly, ensure the following: