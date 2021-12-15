We all know that it can be stressful to have to pay for unexpected car repairs, which is why a warranty is there in the first place. Unfortunately, many people don’t give much thought to their car warranties until something goes wrong. If this so happens when your original manufacturer’s warranty has expired, every repair will automatically become an out-of-pocket repair that you will be responsible for.

So, what should you do when your car’s manufacturer warranty expires? Well, it’s not all downhill from there.

#1: Get your documentation in order

If your warranty is about to expire or has already expired, you have a few options, which you’ll read about below. But it’s important that you get all of your documentation in order.

Track down or request copies of any misplaced maintenance records and receipts, ensure you have copies of everything you may need to traverse the road that lays before you.

#2: Regularly maintain your vehicle

Keeping your car looking new is one thing but keeping it mechanically sound is another thing altogether. Once your vehicle’s manufacturer’s warranty is up, you’re going to want to ensure that you maintain your car as best as possible to avoid facing hefty repair costs should something go wrong.

One of the best things you can do is make sure your car remains in good health, so maintain it to the best of your ability.

#3: Refer to your owner’s manual

Your owner’s manual is a very important source of information pertaining to everything surrounding your car. It was written by the people that designed and built your car and comes with the suggested service intervals.

In your quest to keep your vehicle in good health, you’re going to want to keep your owner’s manual at arm’s length and follow the stipulated maintenance schedule.

#4: Estimate future expenses

Once your vehicle’s manufacturer’s warranty has expired, it’s all up to you to ensure that you maintain your vehicle to avoid facing the crunch alone when it’s time for repairs.

As such, you’re going to want to do some future planning so that you can be prepared should something go wrong. Do some research around your vehicle; understand what common issues occur at what mileage and budget for what lies ahead. Once you’ve estimated what you could expect going forward, it’s a good idea to set up a repair fund for your vehicle.

#5: Consider an extended warranty

The best way to ease the financial burden of having to pay a lump sum of cash in the face of hefty repair costs is through an extended warranty.

An extended warranty covers specific car parts up to a certain value. It can also be purchased before your manufacturer’s warranty expires, ensuring that you don’t get caught in an awkward phase where you have no cover.

For many people, the comfort of knowing that their car is protected past the manufacturer’s warranty is worth the monthly cost.

What you do once your manufacturer’s warranty expires is up to you. Many car owners feel that the comfort of knowing that their car is protected past the manufacturer’s warranty is worth the monthly cost. When you do get to the point where your original warranty runs out, you have options and as a result, have some decisions to make. Do some research and find out what will be the most cost-effective solution for you.