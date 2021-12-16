Whilst we don’t often see it, many situations can actually become dangerous in a matter of seconds. It’s important to be prepared should such a situation present itself

In a risky situation, important decisions must be made swiftly. You can do your best to prevent a dangerous situation from occurring, but sometimes they will happen regardless. As such, it’s crucial to know what to do should one of these situations unfold.

Here are four tips to follow, should you find yourself in one of these situations.

#1: Be Alert

It’s always a good idea to be alert; from driving on the roads to walking through a shopping mall – vigilance is an important part of preventing a risky situation from turning into a dangerous one.

Keep your wits about you at all times – know where you are and who is around you. It’s a good idea to take mental notes of certain things, for example: in a shopping mall know where the nearest guard and help centre is, should the need arise to seek help.

#2: Avoid Isolated Areas

If you find yourself in a potentially dangerous situation, the last place you’re going to want to be is in an isolated area; if no one is around, no one can come to your aid if needed.

If you think you are in a risky situation, avoid traversing into isolated areas where there are fewer people. Rather walk towards a more crowded area.

The same goes for on the road – avoid driving down isolated roads, especially at night. Rather opt to drive the busier route.

#3: Trust Your Instincts

Many times, your senses will give some clues that something isn’t quite right.

Your intuition and senses are your best line of defence in navigating a risky situation. If something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts, and seek help.

#4: Know Who To Call

In a risky situation, time is of the essence. As such, you need to know who to call.

A good idea is to create a list of people you trust and create a speed dial for each of them on your smartphone.

Additionally, having a crisis response app on your phone that comes with a Guardian Alert service can be extremely helpful. Sometimes in a risky situation, it can be overwhelming to sift through your contacts and find the correct people to call. Having one panic button to automatically locate the nearest armed guard who will then be dispatched to your exact location within minutes of the alert, can save you critical time when you need it most.

At the end of the day, no one wants to find themselves in a threatening situation. However, these situations tend to happen more often than we would like. If you find yourself in a risky and potentially dangerous situation, you need to know the best strategies to get yourself out.

By staying alert, listening to your instincts, and knowing who to call, you can give yourself the best chance of not only navigating a risky situation, but avoiding one altogether.