Winter is no longer coming, it is most certainly already here, with temperatures around the country plummeting and snow falling in many areas, your home may be left feeling cold and uninviting. Just as you reach for your winter woollies, scarves and sometimes even gloves during winter to ensure you’re appropriately dressed to ward off the cold, you too can dress your home to keep in the warmth.

Homes that have tiled floors are in particular generally the coldest during the winter months, however this can be easily fixed through the placement of the perfect rug. A good quality rug can not only add warmth to any space in your home, and create a great feeling underfoot, it can improve energy efficiency, as well as adding colour and a design influence to your home.

According to the team at Dial a rug, one of the best type of rugs for sale can be found under their roof. They call it the “shaggy” rug and it will add warmth and ambiance to your home during the cold winter months. Here is a quick round up of these rugs and the benefits of incorporating it into your living space.

What are shaggy rugs?

Shaggy rugs are thicker, and have a deeper pile, which is distinguishes them from other rug options. They are manufactured from long strands of fabric, which are then trimmed only slightly, to given them their shaggy look. Due to the nature of their thickness, they are incredibly soft to the touch, making them extremely comfortable. This is not to say that all thicker rugs are shaggy rugs, however the thicker the rug, the greater the warmth it will add to your home.

Originating in Greece as far back as the 15th Century, goat fur was the first fabric used to create shaggy rugs, and as their popularity grew, more synthetic materials such as polyester and polypropylene begun to be used in their manufacturing, however wool still remains a firm favourite due it’s durability.

What are the benefits of Shaggy Rugs?

Due to the sheer thickness of shaggy rugs, they are by far one of the most durable rugs to add to your home. Regardless of whether they are placed in high or low traffic areas of your home of office, their tight construction and thick pile ensure their longevity.

Placing a shaggy rug in your home can assist in conserving energy, as they provide a natural warmth to a room through their thick pile, that will result in you using less electricity to keep the space warm during the winter months.

Shaggy rugs come in all shapes, sizes and colours, including round shaggy rugs, and when it comes to these factors, your final selection will be based on your room size, as well as your décor preferences. Just know that there is a shaggy to suit every home, and every type of décor, and their sheer softness will add cosy feel to any space, and create a stylish feature.

Perhaps one of the best features of shaggy rugs, is that they can easily be stored, by simply giving them a good vacuum and rolling them up, which provides you with a brand new template with which to work during the summer months.

