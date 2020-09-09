UNISOC, a world leading provider of mobile communications chipsets and IoT chipsets, today announced that its six major smartphone platforms including T618, T610, T310, SC9863A, SC9832E and SC7731E had completed the deployment of Android 11 platform, supporting mobile device manufacturers with a new generation of the operating system upgrade.

Android 11 has three key themes: people, controls and privacy. It makes communication on Android simpler and easier, introduces new ways for users to control their connected devices & media, and provides users with more control over their sensitive permissions, making the device more secure.

UNISOC will provide a pre-tested, pre-certified, and fully compatible Android 11 one-stop solution for device manufacturers. At the same time, in order to better support OEM and ODM manufacturers to upgrade to the next generation of operating system, UNISOC will hold Android 11 trainings in Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Eric Zhou, the Executive Vice President of UNISOC, said: “We are excited to synchronize our smartphone platform with the commercial use of Android 11, enabling the OEM/ODM ecosystem to develop high-quality terminal devices faster and more easily, and to provide consumers with a better and richer intelligent experience.”

About UNISOC

UNISOC is a leading fabless semiconductor company committed to R&D of core chipsets in mobile communications and AIoT. Its products cover mobile chipset platforms supporting 2G/3G/4G/5G communication standards and various chipset solutions in the field of IoT, RFFE, wireless connection, TV etc. With estimated 4,500 staff, 17 R&D centers and 7 customer support centers around the world, UNISOC has become the top 3 mobile chipsets supplier in terms of global market share, the leading 5G company in World and one of the largest chipset providers for IoT and connectivity devices in China. For more information, please visit http://www.unisoc.com/