According to Tree Felling Randburg, when felling trees, the right working methods are important. Not only to develop a safe workplace, also to be more effective when working.

Below are a few steps to help you successfully remove those stubborn trees:

1. Planning

When it comes to tree removal by using a chainsaw, preparation is essential. If you prepare the felling and which forestry equipment to bring, not only are you in for a more secure working session, however your post-felling work can likewise be a lot simpler. To start with, ask yourself if there are any major barriers – such as overhead lines, roadways or structures – in the area. Release warning signs if you understand that a roadway crosses the forestry area or that a lot of people go by on an everyday basis. Planning is essential when felling trees

2. Inspect the felling instructions

Continue by identifying the felling instructions by carefully studying the tree. How do the branches look and how do they grow? Also, take the wind instructions into factor to consider. If you’re not sure of the tree’s natural direction of fall, step away from the tree and talk to a plumbline (see fact box for information). Clear around the tree in the designated felling direction Clear about 45 degrees behind the tree in both instructions, producing your path of retreat.Check the felling instructions.

3. Prune the trunk

When you have actually cleared the location, set up your warning signs and picked the tree’s instructions of fall and your path of retreat. You should check that you have enough fuel in the tank for the job ahead. Then it’s time to prune the trunk to eliminate all the branches and branches that might get in the way when sawing the felling cut. The safest way to prune is to work with a pulling chain (underside of the guide bar) from the top down.

4. Decide on the cutting technique

When the trunk is twig-free up to shoulder height, it’s time to make the felling cut. When doing this, it’s crucial to keep in mind two things: the hinge should have an uniform thickness with the right measurements and the felling wedge or breaking bar ought to be placed before the tree can pinch the guide bar. Which strategy you should utilize for making it depends upon the tree size and slope, and on the size of your chainsaw. We have put together info about the different strategies here, so that you can learn on your own which technique finest matches your conditions./ insert link to appropriate passage in “working with chainsaws”/.

5. Look for illness

If you see that the lumber is discoloured and soft or if the lower part of the trunk looks inflamed or infected, you require to be extremely careful. This is a sign that the tree is plagued with rot and that suggests the wood fibres are damaged. When this occurs, fell in the tree’s natural instructions of fall and utilize a winch if you are uncertain. Rot infestation usually subsides higher up in the tree, so one alternative might be to fell the tree with an extra high stump.

6. Select your tool

There are several felling tools to select from when taking the tree down. The size of the tree identifies which kind of forestry equipment you require. For the tiniest trees, you do not typically need the felling tools. Hand force suffices, possibly with the aid of a long pole. The felling wedge supplies higher felling force than the various kinds of breaking bar. In extreme cases you can use a rope and a winch, which is the best and most powerful method to fell a tree.