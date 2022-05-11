Kruger National Park is cheap for the ordinary family on a budget, both in terms of transport and lodging.

Kruger is maintained by South African National Parks (SANParks) with its majority of accommodation being low-cost self-catering chalets in huge rest camps. You may also choose from satellite and bushveld camps, which are located off the main path and provide a calmer, more real safari experience.

The Kruger National Park has captivated many people because they can enjoy Kruger Park safaris

on a shoestring budget and yet enjoy a fantastic safari vacation.

1. A sizable park offering a wide variety of experiences

The Kruger National Park covers almost 20 000 square kilometres, making it larger than Wales and Israel. This means that no two areas of the park are same. A diversified ecosystem is a given, as is a wide range of animals and birds. There are over 2 000 plant species to be found in the park, as well as six main rivers flowing through it, providing a diverse environment that is popular with both residents and visitors.

2. Easily accessible

Skukuza, Phalaborwa, and Hoedspruit airports, as well as the Mpumalanga International Airport, are all close to the Kruger. Although Skukuza Airport offers daily direct flights from Cape Town, the majority of flights to Kruger originate via Johannesburg’s OR Tambo International Airport.

Kruger Park is easily accessible by car or tour vehicle from Johannesburg. It is a 5- to 6-hour trip from Johannesburg to southern Kruger, and a 40-minute drive from Nelspruit or Hoedspruit, the two main cities in South Africa’s north-eastern area that serve as safari hubs.

3. Self-drive adventures are possible

The southern Kruger National Park is the closest to Johannesburg and the most popular for day trips and an extended budget Kruger Park safari. Five of the nine Kruger entrance gates are located in southern Kruger, and they are all easily accessible from major roads.

Once the Entrance and Camp Gates are open, visitors can self-drive through the park on approved Routes and Roads. All of the roads are either paved or gravel, and you are not permitted to take your car off-road in order to get closer to the animals.

4. A wide choice according to your budget

Different options are available in the park, it’s reserves and concessions. All have the extra benefit of providing visitors with a wide range of options for the type of experience they seek. Each region of the park is distinct, with its own set of hotels and camps offering reasonable lodging and service, as well as great safari activities ranging from walking safaris to 4×4 game drives.

5. Budget accommodation

You can choose to stay in a number of different accommodation units in the different camps.

All accommodation, ablution and kitchen facilities are serviced by cleaning staff on a daily basis.

The basic accommodation types include camping, single room huts, permanent canvas safari tents, single bedroom bungalows with a bathroom and sometimes own kitchenettes with basic kitchen equipment), cottages with living room, bathroom and kitchen, guest cottages, guest houses or luxury lodges.

