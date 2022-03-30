Orion Hotels in South Africa has been in business since 1991. Its 13 Johannesburg-based properties are part of a growing hotel group in Africa. The company’s upscale accommodations are characterized by tiered hotel rooms, offering three- to four-star amenities. The Orion is also the only hotel group in the country to join the Best Western Rewards loyalty program. Guests on the Voyager airline can earn double miles when they stay in an Orion hotel, both locally and abroad.

The Velmore Hotel Estate, Magoebaskloof Hotel Promenade will be converted into Best Western. Moreover, the Orion Hotels chain has consolidated its affiliation with the Best Western Rewards System, a global loyalty program with more than 4,100 hotels worldwide.

The Orion Hotels in South Africa offer a wide range of services, including airport transfers and free Wi-Fi throughout the property. Unlike most other hotel chains in South Africa, Orion’s branding efforts are designed to offer guests the most value for their money, and its branding strategy is focused on offering guests an enhanced experience. In addition to the branding of its South African properties, the company also continues to lease and manage new properties, which will feature the Best Western brand.

Orion Hotel is proud to own five major hotels/resorts in South Africa, namely:

The Venue Country Hotel & Spa

The Venue Country Hotel & Spa is a luxurious accommodation located in Hartbeespoortdam, South Africa. The property features free WiFi and is just steps from the Lesedi Cultural Village. Its location is convenient for exploring the area, and guests can make use of any of our facilities to relax. There is also a restaurant on site. Guests can pay with American Express, Visa, Mastercard, and Discover cards.

Coach House Hotel & Spa

Located in Tzaneen, the Coach House Hotel and Spa in South Africa offers world-class hospitality and luxurious comfort in a stunning location. Whether you want to experience a relaxing nature/wildlife vacation or a rejuvenating spa experience, you will enjoy the spacious accommodations, excellent food, and convenient airport transfers. This boutique hotel is the perfect retreat from the crowds. The Zeederburg Restaurant is surrounded by history and offers modern dining experiences.

Hotel Promenade

The hotel is situated in the heart of the Lowveld region of South Africa, in the city of Nelspruit. The building was once the town hall and is situated on Samora Machel Drive and Henshall Street. It is close to the Nelspruit town centre and is the gateway to the Drakensberg escarpment. The city is home to several national parks, the Kruger National Park, the Crocodile Farm and a variety of wildlife reserves.

Dithõlõ Game Lodge

If you are looking for a nature/wildlife vacation, look no further than the four-star Ditholo Game Lodge in South Africa. The stunning setting of this luxurious game reserve is a haven for both guests and wildlife. Located on farm 564 Klippoorjie Kromdraai, the lodge is a perfect choice. The property has an outdoor swimming pool and conference facilities. All rooms are air-conditioned and have satellite television, tea and coffee-making facilities, and private bathrooms. The restaurant offers an a la carte menu and an impressive view of the natural waterways. Guests can also enjoy a romantic dinner under the African stars from the viewing deck.

Safari Hotel & Convention Centre

The Safari Hotel and Convention Centre in South Africa is a wonderful choice if you are looking for luxury accommodation with great service. Its location in the Rustenburg Kloof area is convenient for business travel as well as holidays. The hotel offers meeting rooms, free Wi-Fi, a games room, and buffets. Its services and facilities include a restaurant, bar, and conference facilities.

These are just a few of the properties owned by the well-known Orion Group in South Africa. They have Real Estate and more to check out.