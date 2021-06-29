The China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), in cooperation with the China Chamber of International Commerce (CCOIC) hosted China–Middle East & North Africa International Trade Digital Expo 2021.

Held every two years, the Expo is a platform for implementing the economic and trade measures of the China-Africa Cooperation Forum. This session is held online through the digital platform GTW-VE from 15th to 24th June 2021. Since the epidemic has caused a severe impact on global business, the online digital exhibition has become a trend and acts as a bridge to connect both suppliers and global buyers. As digital technology advances rapidly, more and more businesses can be negotiated and done online efficiently and securely.

Digital Trader (DT), as the only invited B2B trading service provider, utilizes self-developed cutting-edge technologies to offer one-stop trading services. The businesses cover China-sourcing advice, advance settlement, customs clearance, and logistics tracking, etc. Moreover, it provides customized local trade-payment experience in Africa and most countries. The wholesaler could transparently manage the trade with their Chinese-sourcing partners, easily pay, and efficiently get through the customs clearance as well as the shipment on the real-time and visible App.

Themed as “Win-win Cooperation, Practically Advancing China-Africa Economic and Trade Relations”, the Expo is held to transform corporate export methods and analyze the “cloud” economic development. It is divided into 6 sessions focusing on specific sectors as follows: Infrastructure and capacity cooperation, agriculture and food, home decoration and building materials, textile and clothing, consumer products, and a special session (China-Turkey).

It is organized for MENA and Chinese suppliers, buyers, investors, and end consumers. During the ten-day event, over 1,000 enterprises mainly from the Middle East & North Africa attended this fair to seek business partnership and trading opportunities. Meanwhile, 10,000+ overseas visitors participated in B2B meetings.

“Thanks to this virtual exhibition organization, both exhibitors and visitors have easy access to different “booths” to seek what they want. During this event, DT feels honored to receive so many calls and inquiries about cross-border business from global traders. In this Post-epidemic era, digital trade allows you to go globally and achieve win-win cooperation.” Says Eddy, Zhou Weihua, the Marketing Director of DT.

