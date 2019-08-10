You may think that cosmetic innovation halted the day that lasers became commercially available. Laser hair removal is no longer considered as wholly ground-breaking among new hair removal solutions, but has become much more prevalent in the ever-expanding market of aesthetician cosmetology.

Hot on the heels of Botox and cosmetic innovations like thread facelifts, men and women everywhere are looking for new hair removal solutions to keep them at the cutting edge of the beauty industry. Those desperate to achieve flawless results have their wrinkle eradicating demand met by casual “Botox parties”; likewise, hair removal manufacturers have similarly found a way to put new hair removal solutions with lasers into the shaky hands of consumers. Here’s what you need to know about this development in new hair removal solutions…

At-Home Laser Hair Removal Solution

Go Under the Laser Without Being Strapped to an Aesthetician’s Bed

Hair removal, including shaving, electrolysis, lasers, etc. represents a 10-billion-dollar industry. In the past year, an at-home laser device threatens to throw a wrench in laser hair removers’ game.

The competition at the forefront of the hair removing industry is a new hair removal device, an at-home laser hair removal gizmo. New hair removal solutions like this revolutionize the market, but haven’t been outrageously successful. Models from Silk’n, Tria, and Bareskin cost less than $250.

Many consumers are sceptical at best about how they could manoeuvre powerful lasers, considering that the FDA approved these home laser treatments in 2007, the same year they approved a laser comb that points lasers at your head geared to help balding men.

Can consumers have confidence in such an authority?

Best performed a few months before shorts weather, these devices don’t actually “kill” the hair per se, but infiltrate the root. At-home laser products hold 5 “energy” settings, and produce a mild heat sensation. They’re intended for bi-monthly use, but there’s no promising that the hair won’t eventually return after a few years.

One dermatologist put it, “hair follicles into a very long resting place”. You are effectively only “weakening the density” of your hair. In fact, many manufacturers and laser technicians use the term “permanent” to describe a new hair removal procedure whose effects last more than a year.

But compare these at-home laser intervals to the stretches between professional treatments: those making the financial commitment to laser hair removal must also dodge their scheduling conflicts. Appointments every 3-12 can be extraordinarily inconvenient for a new hair removal procedure only marginally important in your hectic life.

Arguments Against the New Hair Removal Solutions of At Home Treatment

Also, despite how desperate consumers might be to get rid of their moustaches, they might be understandably wary. Most aestheticians recommend a professional with at least 5 years’ experience as a skin technician.

Hair removal is considerably more difficult for those with blonde or red hair, and that’s not just due to light hair’s camouflaging tendency- melanin actually has different strains, and the type of melanin in blonde and red hair–pheomelanin.

However, this doesn’t mean that blondes are completely without hope: a recent breakthrough has technicians dying blondes or redheads with “meladine” pre-treatment. It’s also crucial that these people with pale skin consult a technician/dermatologist who can classify their skin type. More specific than your skin tone, your skin type ranging from Type I-Type VI will help your physician/technician determine what laser is most suitable for your skin.

Those with light skin and thick, dark hair, such as Armenians or those of Middle Eastern or Hispanic descent are best suited for new hair removal at-home treatments. Their skin hue/hair colour and density combination all but guarantees that the melanin of their hair follicles will quiver and shrivel up at the sight of a razor. Those with dark skin are also not recommended to use the new hair removal devices, as they have a hard time distinguishing hair follicle from like-coloured skin.

One always must proceed with caution regarding new hair removal solutions. You’re bound to hear horror stories from both those who’ve maintained scars from new hair removal home lasers, new hair removal solutions devices and those who’ve fronted a large sum only to be horrified by an unscrupulous technician who makes smoke rise from their skin.

Be aware that any such new hair removal laser could cause serious retina damage, which is a type of loss you didn’t bargain for. Equally, remember that anything that’s powerful enough to “burn” your hair, will be more than able to “burn” your skin as well—causing scars that will be even more difficult to get rid of. The history of hair removal solutions, bar soap and a rusty razor that only made a few fledgling cuts, might not looks so bad after all. Contact the hair removal professionals by filling out the quick contact form below for more info about exciting innovations in the new hair removal industry!