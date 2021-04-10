With the instability of the economy paired with the volatile political arena, more people are seeking a sustainable, greener, lifestyle. One aspect associated with this is cutting the cord between yourself and the centralized utility system.

Apart from the lack of reliable power provision, living off the grid is also more eco-friendly, cost-effective, and healthy. It means that there is no reliance on the grid to sustain you as you will be able to sustain yourself.

Many people who live off the grid live-in owner-built homes in rural areas, however, there are those in cities and other highly populated areas that have taken their homes off the grid despite being in suburban areas where others still rely on the centralised utility system.

Many people in South Africa are exploring these options, especially when considering the issues in supply and demand of electricity and issues that continue to pop up paired with the high cost of remaining on the grid.

Those who are interested in going off the grid in South Africa can consult the sections below for more information on how they can do so effectively.

Considerations for going off the grid

Before going off the grid, there are some considerations and factors that need to be explored, including:

The number of people who reside in the home.

The amount of electricity that is used by the home.

The age of the building.

Whether you want to be independent or merely less reliant on it.

South Africa’s three primary sources of alternative energy include solar, gas, and battery systems. For those who want to achieve cost-effective and reliable energy solutions, using a combination of all three of these is the best solution.

These solutions will help you make your home more energy-efficient and in turn also make it a more valuable investment with mass movements towards a greener, more sustainable future.

GoSolar

Off-grid solar systems are one of the best ways to start going off the grid and relying less on the power utility companies. However, this entails determining how much power you use, how much you need, and what alternations you need to make to ensure that you can effectively switch over.

Replace lighting

All indoor lights can be replaced with LED counterparts as they use smaller amounts of electricity than standard bulbs and even though they are more expensive, they tend to pay off in three months, or less. They look exactly like a standard bulb and as demand rises, they are becoming more affordable.

Remove the power guzzlers

Energy consumption can be reduced by replacing old electronics and appliances with ones that are more energy efficient. In addition, train yourself in becoming more conscious of energy consumption by switching off and unplugging equipment that does not need a constant supply of power.

Watch the water

There is so much water wasted daily and one of the most popular options is to have a borehole installed, it also contributes towards going off the grid completely. There are also a range of solutions offered with regards of water provision apart from relying on the conventional grid.

