There are two types of commercial inkjet printers, the first is for commercial printing and addressing systems used in industries that require bulk mailing. The second is Commercial printing on electrical components is used in the automotive, construction, energy and IT fields. Printing on electronics and electrical components pose several challenges. This is because it requires high-contrast, high-resolution coding on small parts that are often uniquely shaped. Codes must also be able to resist chemicals in the production process, which can degrade legibility.

Printers for high contrast, high-resolution commercial printing

There are different commercial printers and technologies available for printing on plastic and metal electronics and electronic components in a commercial environment. Some of these include:

Laser marking systems

These systems are designed to remove a layer of material to permanently engrave the surface of a component. These systems are cleaner and easier to maintain, with no need for fluids or consumables. This makes laser marking systems a more eco-friendly option.

Laser markers

These printers use a non-contact printing method that marks or engraves high-quality lines of text, batch numbers, codes or logos on products for tracking and tracing purposes. Laser markers can be used to print in small print areas with a marking resolution of 37 μm.

Continuous inkjet printers

These commercial printers work with a variety of inks, including high-contrast, pigmented and specialty inks that are designed to withstand chemicals during production processes. Continuous inkjet printers can print on almost any material, at most speeds and in any orientation.

Require advice about any of the commercial printers available?

Videojet is a world leader in marking solutions and coding equipment used for a range of print requirements in the commercial field. We can advise on the right printing technologies to assist with your production processes. Contact our team to discuss your needs today.