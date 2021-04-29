You have to spend a considerable amount of money on laser hair removal. Due to the same reason, you would wonder for how long you can keep the results with you. Then you can see whether the amount that you spend on laser hair removal is capable of delivering profitable returns to you or not. On the other hand, you can keep a positive impression in mind about what you get along with laser hair removal as well.

How long can you keep the results delivered out of laser hair removal?

Before finding answers to this question, it is better if you can have a strong understanding about the different stages of hair growth. There are four prominent stages in the growth of hair. They include anagen phase, catagen phase, telogen phase, and the exogen phase. You can call these as the growing phase, transitional phase, resting phase, and shedding phase, respectively. At a given time, your hair would be in one out of these four stages.

When you go ahead with laser hair removal, you will be removing existing hair from its root. Due to the same reason, you should be mindful to go ahead with laser hair removal during the anagen phase, or the growth phase. Then you will not have to go through multiple sessions to remove unwanted hair. You can receive quick and fast results according to the expectations that you have in your mind.

Regrowth of hair in your body

Hair Removal experts – ForeverSilky said that after the laser hair removal procedure, you might be able to see how your hair is growing back. However, the visibility of hair will be reduced significantly. You will need to go through multiple sessions, so that you will be able to get results that are identical to permanent hair removal. When you finally achieve that stage, you don’t have to worry too much about hair removal. That’s because you will be in a position to experience the results that are identical to permanent hair removal.

In general, the laser hair removal procedure is in a position to deliver long-lasting or permanent results to the people. It is true that hair re-growth would take place, but it will happen sparsely. Hence, you don’t have to worry too much about anything.

When you get laser hair removal on your face, you cannot expect to receive permanent results. However, you will still be able to end up with getting long lasting results. For example, some people are capable of overcoming the visibility of hair for a period of more than 10 years. On the other hand, there are people who experience hair regrowth sooner. However, they would rely upon the annual touchup treatments, which will provide them the chance to keep unwanted hair away from troubling them.

How fast would hair grow back after laser hair removal?

Even though laser hair removal is a highly effective method, you will not be able to call it as a permanent method of hair removal. That’s because it would make hair grow back on the neck, chin, and other areas of your face. This can happen due to many factors in your body. Out of those factors, the hormonal fluctuations that take place within your body hold a prominent place. On the other hand, the reactivation of hair follicles through the effects of androgens can create an impact on the hair regrowth that you will have to experience as well. People who have a higher secretion of testosterone hormone in the body will also have to experience regrowth of hair after some time.

When it comes to women, regrowth of hair on the neck, chin, sideburns, and upper lip can take place along with menopause. In fact, this happens when the overall estrogen levels in the body drops. However, some people will have to experience growth of hair in the legs, arms, chest, and the bikini line as well. It all varies based on the hormones of your body.

Even if you can see regrowth of hair on your body, you don’t have to worry too much because you will be able to receive excellent results with going through laser hair removal sessions again. This will provide you the opportunity to receive results that are identical to permanent hair removal at all times. Therefore, you don’t have to worry too much about anything when you proceed with this hair removal method.

How to keep hair from growing back?

Most people who go through laser hair removal prefer to receive results that are identical to permanent hair removal. If you are one of them, you need to understand that laser hair removal is not permanent, even though it looks like permanent. This is where you can take a look at the different approaches that you can follow to keep your hair away from growing back on the body.

There are some effective strategies available for you to follow and keep hair away from growing back on the body. One of the most effective strategies to follow out of them would be electrolysis. In fact, electrolysis is a process that would work on individual hairs at a time, instead of focusing on the entire area. Therefore, you can go through an electrolysis treatment session after your laser hair removal session, so that you will be able to experience long lasting results.

On the other hand, you should be mindful about the effects that hormones are causing within your body as well. For example, people who are dealing with health conditions like polycystic ovarian syndrome will have to experience faster regrowth of hair. This is where you can think about going through medical treatments to balance the effects of hormones within your body. You can do that with dietary modifications or Metformin. Then you will not have to worry too much about the negative effects that would come on your way with regrowth of hair on the body.