Covid-19 certainly turned us all into avid decorators, as we re-evaluated our home spaces and became interior design armchair architects! But do you really understand the different décor styles, and which rug to choose to aid you in ensuring you achieve your chosen style? The team at Rugs Original are here to explain the different décor styles, and which of their rug collections will be best to revive your home and help you to plan your ideal space.

When most people hear this word, they conjure up images of sterile and stark spaces. But if that is what comes to mind, you’ve got it all wrong! Minimalism is actually all about simple, no-fuss, elegance. Think refined, comfortable and functional spaces, with limited colour or pattern. Rugs Original’s Feel or Opera ranges are a perfect fit for this décor style, as they offer incredible texture with limited patterns. View Rugs Original’s Rugs for Sale. This style does not necessarily mean Modern, although some common elements can be found in both styles. The Contemporary decorating style is classic, with a focus on using clean lines, texture and décor that will never feel dated. The key to this style is creating a calm and serene space, so check out their Vintage or Magnum Opus ranges to achieve this look and feel. When it comes to interior design, almost every style bears its roots from the Traditional style. Traditional design celebrates a rich history of the past by mixing it with more modern elements, resulting in a timeless style that exudes elegance and comfort. It’s a style that boasts a rich, warm and inviting feel by mixing the old with the new, harmoniously. Rugs Original’s Persian and Oriental rug collections are the perfect choice for this style. French Country. This modern style is a hybrid of antique French, Shabby Chic and Farmstyle, that can be truly gorgeous! It’s the perfect balance of elegant features with rustic charm that will make you feel like you’re living in the French countryside. Traditionally, its hues include soft yellows, baby blues, warm pinks, pale greens and creams, so you have quite the choice. When it comes to rugs, they suggest viewing their Aged Vintage or Opulent collections. There’s no need to save this design style for homes near the beach, as it’s all about making your space light, bright, and airy. Inspired by the colours of the ocean, this design style combines hues of white, blue and green to create a relaxing, elegant room. Their tip; shop their Chill or Lira collections to give your home that coastal feel…… Timeless and immensely popular, the Bohemian or Boho style is all about a fuss-free, exotic mix. It’s about combining bright colours with patterned looks to create layers of uniqueness, and can be achieved through a washed-out or historical rug design. To obtain this look, browse their Bohemia or Kirman ranges.

Typically an urban warehouse feel, the Industrial style lends itself to a more masculine look, with the use of bare bricks, metals and woods. Although the colour palettes used are generally neutral, adding vibrant pieces is what brings it all together. Opt for a rug from their REMIX of SHARD collections to complete this look. Modern Country. The ultimate au naturale look, Modern Country is all about natural hues and wood. Whether it’s wooden panelling, wooden rafters or exposed beams coupled with wicker baskets and worn fibres, it’s the epitome of bringing nature back into design. The Rugs Original Natural Grace or Patio Grace collections are just what you need to make this look happen!

No matter your décor style, the rugs on offer at Rugs Original have something for every taste and every budget. Shop online or visit any of their nationwide stores to be inspired to create your dream home décor style.

