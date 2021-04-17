Most people love chicken meat openly as it is one of the most delicious meats available. Whether grilled, fried, or roasted, you probably love it. Its adaptability is what makes chicken meat so popular worldwide.

Every culture has different chicken recipes flavoured with a variety of herbs and spices that are held close to their hearts. Chicken is consumed worldwide in many ways. Fast food giants slaughter millions of chickens every day. Grocery shops and South Africa Chicken Farms sell fresh chicken and frozen chicken to thousands of customers. Restaurants buy chicken to cook and serve delicious chicken meals to their customers.

With every year passing by, the global consumption of chicken is increasing. In 2019, the global poultry market increased by 6%.

According to the World Economic Forum, more than 50 billion chickens are slaughtered every year for food.

About 136 million chickens are slaughtered each day worldwide.

Out of all animals that are raised on farms, chickens make up more than any other animal. Out of 30 billion farm animals worldwide, 23 billion of them are chickens.

What Makes Chicken The Most Popular Meat?

When it comes to white meat, chicken is the most popular meat worldwide. Its global daily consumption has been consecutively on the rise for the last few years. This trend doesn’t seem likely to stop anytime soon.

The Most Preferred Protein

When it comes to obtaining protein from meat, chicken is the most preferred choice. That’s because of the following reasons:

It’s consumed more widely than any other meat in the world.

It tastes good when cooked according to your choice. It’s liked for its taste and practicality. Chicken can be cooked in several cooking methods and recipes.

When it comes to affordable sources of protein, chicken is the best option. It’s much less expensive than beef.

Chicken is suitable for health-conscious people. When raised naturally, it has low-fat content and more muscle mass. It’s rich in essential vitamins.

Menu Versatility

Chicken meat’s versatility makes it the meat of choice across the globe. It can be cooked with a variety of flavours, seasoning, spices, etc. It can accommodate an array of menus. Whether you have an upscale restaurant or cook traditional or ethnic cuisine at home, chicken meat is the best choice.

You can consume chicken any time of the day and any season of the year. It can be served as a main dish or can be used in sides and sandwiches. You can add it to salads and appetizers. It can be eaten hot or cold.

Affordability

Chicken is the most affordable meat you can buy. Considering the health benefits that you get from chicken meat, the price is very affordable. It’s much less expensive than beef. Chicken meals cost less and are easier to cook. If you are feeling hungry but don’t have much money left, then preferably, you would want to cook chicken rather than beef.

Availability

Another reason why chicken is so popular is its availability. It’s available in the form of fresh chicken, frozen chicken, whole chicken, cooked meals, and so on. You can grab raw chicken from the grocery store or buy frozen chicken and store it in your freezer.

