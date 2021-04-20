Overview

Cape Town experiences a harsh and varying climate and for this reason, it is crucial to ensure that your roof is taken care of to prevent leaks and significant damage that may lead to substantial costs.

With the rainy season looming ahead as the seasons continue to change, consumers who are seeking a contractor to either replace their roof, build onto an existing roof, restore, or carry out roofing repairs can turn to CTW Construction Group as the best in the industry where roofing needs are concerned.

Service offering

Cape Town Works, best known as CTW Construction Group, offers consumers with a free assessment, a roof report, and a quotation. The comprehensive service offering includes, but is not limited to the following:

Timber frame construction as well as trusses.

Tiled roofs

Metal sheet roofs

Slate roofs

The replacement, repair, and restoration of roofs.

Lofts and carports

Waterproofing and painting of roofs.

The roofing and roof repair services offered in Cape Town by CTW Construction Group extends to a variety of suburbs and the area of operation is centred on the Atlantic Seaboard as well as the Southern and Northern Suburbs, with services extending to:

Greenpoint

Seapoint

Llandudno

Hout Bay

Newlands

Kenwyn

Tokai

Bergvliet

Ottery

Belville

Blauwberg, and several others.

Why is CTW Construction Group the best option?

One of the major issues today is that roofing contractors in Cape Town do not place enough focus on roof maintenance.

A roof is often something that is forgotten until the rainy season rolls around, and a roof starts to leak, which is a problem that could easily have been avoided if regular maintenance was carried out during the dryer months of the year, which would inevitably ensure an extended lifespan on a roof.

Not only is CTW Construction Group’s operations spread across the various suburbs of the City of Cape Town, but CTW Construction Group also offers a variety of divisions that work to complement one another.

As the preferred and most sought-after roofing contractor in Cape Town, CTW Construction Group offers a full-service roofing solution for residential as well as commercial properties in cape town along with offering ceiling and painting divisions, which ensures an all-encompassing solution.

When using CTW Construction Group, consumers can rest assured that the company only uses the best quality timber and building materials and ensure that workmanship is nothing short of superior.

There is an expert team that is always on hand where queries are concerned, offering consumers with friendly as well as professional help, and services at competitive rates.

CTW Construction Group is the leading roofing contractor in Cape Town, specialising in a variety of services from the erection of new roofs from wall plates up to the apex, restoration, and repairs in and around the City of Cape Town.

It does not matter whether roofs are factory pre-fabricated roof trusses or whether they are ridge beams and rafter structures, CTW Construction Group does not compromise and offers an all-encompassing, professional service.

