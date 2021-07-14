Figuring out what you care about when it comes to window Blinds is key. Here are the most common trends that people want for their window blinds:

Controlling Light

Getting tired of the blinding light entering your home, creating horrible TV glare and bleaching your furniture? Yeah, we thought you might be. Let the experts from Blinds4U help you in choosing the correct product for your application.

Light filtering

Window Blinds would be perfect if you still like a comfortable amount of light coming into your home. This type of light control is perfect for rooms like kitchens and dining rooms. Here you can have a look at our Perforated and Venetian Blinds like Basswood, Aluminium and Faux Wood range.

Blockout Blinds

In comparison, actually blocks out the majority or all of light entering a room – meaning you can sleep in or watch your movie in peace. We have a wide variety of colours in Roller Blinds available that completes your interior look.

Day/Night Blinds

They are stylish, practical and above all they offer privacy and light control without having to be drawn – open when they are closed and closed when open!

Blinds4U is a leading supplier with blinds for sale in Pretoria, Midrand, Centurion, Johannesburg and more.

