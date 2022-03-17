Framing is more than just preservation; it enriches your artwork, keepsakes, and mementos. Custom framing is an excellent method to preserve and display artwork or other important items. In addition to protecting and preserving your most prized pieces, it also delivers other benefits.

Selecting the customized route allows you to frame your own photos and enliven your home with the beauty of your family’s fondest memories. Additionally, choosing to print your photos on canvas enlarges them and gives them the central focus of an artwork.

Custom-framed artworks and photographs allow your space to truly become your own, while also delivering various enhancements to the aesthetics of your home.

1. Custom framing allows you to personalise your space

Custom frames are a terrific method to showcase your individuality and show others what you enjoy. Using standard dimensions rob you of the opportunity to stand apart due to the limited selection of parameters.

Custom framing, on the other hand, allows you to incorporate your own designs into the mat, glazing, and even the frame itself.

2. Custom frames are often better quality

Professional picture framers use specialized equipment and skills to frame artwork, and their mastery combined with knowledge yields a high quality result.

It’s common for pre-made frames to be constructed from a combination of resin and plastic. Frames that have a high acidity level can be quite damaging to the artwork. In addition, the size of the artwork is controlled by the frame and matting.

With custom-made frames, there is no need to wrestle your artwork into a pre-determined frame size, and you have the option to choose a better quality framing material.

3. Decorating with photographs gives a special touch to your home

As a new set of memories are passed down from generation to generation, it’s important to print photos that you truly enjoy. Filling your walls with treasured mementos from each stage of life is the finest way to make a personal statement in your home.

It’s a good idea to have actual copies of your photos, especially ones that are displayed about your home, so that they may be passed down to future generations.

Additionally, decorating your walls with mementos from your travels is an easy way to give your home a more international feel, and it may also serve as a nice diversion from the stresses of everyday life.

4. Custom art and framed photographs can be displayed in a variety of ways

When sending in your favourite art pieces or photographs to be framed, you can have them specially fitted in a variety of sizes that can then be displayed in a unique and eye-catching way.

Rather than simply displaying your custom pieces in a row, you can opt for a special collage wall using frames of varying sizes to give an interesting effect and to create a central talking-point in your home.

Creating a collage wall also brings life and dimensionality to different spaces, and is an easy way to display a collection of photos in a way that tells a story.

