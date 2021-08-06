China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM) ranked the 177th on the latest Fortune Global 500 list released on August 2, up 10 places from the previous year, continuously outperforming other building material companies in the ranking.

Transforming mechanisms through reform and fueling development by innovation, CNBM has quickly changed from a building material group centered around cement business to a material industry investment group that provides basic building materials, new materials, and engineering and technical services.

It is the world’s largest manufacturer for building materials, a frontrunner in new material development, as well as a leading integrated service provider in the world.

During the first half of the year, CNBM saw both its total profit and net profit rise 20 percent year on year, maintaining its momentum for growth.

While pursuing high-quality development, CNBM will stick to its core concept of “making use of resources to serve the construction”and practice its corporate responsibility of “creating a wonderful world with materials”, during which it will integrate and share with others its resources, deepen international cooperation, promote mutual benefits, actively fulfill corporate responsibilities, and aim for green, low-carbon and sustainable development.

In doing so, it hopes to offer high-quality products and services to the world, show other countries the new changes to China’s material industry, which has become green, high-end, environment-friendly and intelligent, and make contributions to building a beautiful homeland for humankind.