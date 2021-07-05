Recently, China National Building Material Group Co., Ltd. (CNBM) held an online open day at the Zambia Industrial Park in Lusaka, capital of Zambia, showcasing the company’s social responsibility and its efforts to create a better life for local people.

The CNBM-funded Zambia Industrial Park is located 19 kilometers south of Lusaka and covers 400 hectares. It is able to produce, on an annual basis, a million tonnes of clinker cement, 60 million sintered bricks, 200,000 cubic meters of concrete, and 700,000 tonnes of aggregate. The industrial park is a comprehensive modern base of construction materials that facilitates the entire southeast Africa.

During the event, CNBM employee Trevor Libamba from nearby Chiyeya village shared stories of how the Zambia Industrial Park has drastically changed the local community. According to him, during the construction of the industrial park, CNBM has not only built a school and a health clinic in Nachitete village, but also installed solar lighting and water supply and drainage systems, and constructed a high-grade road. These changes have brought huge convenience for the local community, he said.

The Zambia Industrial Park attaches high importance on environmental protection and pursues green and sustainable development. It is working with the local community to jointly safeguard the beautiful local environment, striving for harmonious co-existence between modern industry and ecology.