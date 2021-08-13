Today, most people have an online tracking device installed in their vehicles. With around 1.6 million reports of stolen vehicles in South Africa every year, most insurance companies also insist on having a tracker installed and will even reward drivers if they have a vehicle tracker. In the past, the process of buying and installing a tracking device was lengthy. Now, it is easier than ever and you can simply and conveniently buy your GPS tracker online.

How to buy a GPS tracker online with Matrix

Our products offer different levels of vehicle tracking features depending on your and your loved one’s unique needs. If you’re ready to secure your vehicle, we’ve made it even easier for you to get a Matrix device. Simply follow the below steps and confirm what you need to get your tracker:

Choose a suitable device

Select a device from our range of GPS trackers. Each device has different features that suit different needs.

10 minutes for sign up process

It takes just a few minutes to fill out the online form and to complete the sign-up process.

Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number or vehicle registration number

Your VIN number is used to identify your vehicle and confirms that you own it and have correctly registered it in the country. To track your vehicle, you need to provide your VIN or vehicle registration number.

Credit or cheque card

Your credit or cheque card details are required to secure your online payment of upfront costs that include your new Matrix tracking device and installation.

South African ID number

Your unique identification number will be added to your profile to connect you to your vehicle.

Banking details

Your banking details are required to process your debit order every month that includes your new Matrix tracking device and installation.

Note: During the process to secure your GPS tracker online, you will also select the fitment centre of your choice.

Find the right online tracking device solution for your needs

Matrix specialises in a range of tailor-made packages designed to suit your safety, security and personal vehicle tracking needs. Find the right online tracking device by browsing our range now.