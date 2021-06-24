Across South Africa, in both cities and remote areas, there are numerous businesses who could benefit from buying fuel in bulk instead of having smaller purchases. There are several distributors in South Africa that allow for fuel to be bought in bulk, including a leader in the industry, Chemi.

Chemi is a proudly South African company that is strategically positioned to provide customers with a range of high quality, raw chemical materials to ensure that businesses are as efficient and effective as possible.

Apart from a range of options available, consumers are assured of quality of service in addition to ease of access to the services that Chemi offers. The lengthy processes involved with orders are a thing of the past and Chemi offers its consumers the option of contacting the business through a variety of ways to place their orders, including:

Online quoting system

WhatsApp

Email

Telephone

Benefits of buying fuel in bulk

Many businesses today are considering a bulk fuel contract for several reasons whether it is the remoteness of operations, to save on costs, or to keep bulk fuel on site, on hand in case of emergencies or shortages in the supply of fuel to the location of the business.

Some of the benefits of buying fuel in bulk can be found in the sections below.

Guaranteed Supply

The fuel market can fluctuate rapidly and there is always the imminent threat of natural disasters as well as emergencies. In buying bulk fuel, businesses can secure a consistent supply of fuel for use. By signing a contract with a supplier such as Chemi, businesses can become a guaranteed customer to receive fuel to the business and/or fleet.

This serves a significant benefit especially to emergency response fleets and organisations that need fuel to ensure efficient operations. In addition, it also helps businesses plan, knowing that they have the fuel required to operate efficiently.

Guaranteed Price

Businesses are consistently trying to save on costs and buying fuel in bulk from Chemi is a significant advantage for this reason. As result of a constantly changing and fluctuating fuel market, businesses are often faced with fluctuations in prices, making it difficult to plan and follow certain budgets.

Businesses who buy fuel in bulk can rest assured that they can plan around short- and long-term changes in the fuel market and adapt their budgets as necessary.

Save on Time

Without a contract to purchase fuel in bulk, planning for the fuel requirements for a business can be time consuming. Businesses are required to conduct research into the best fuel prices, negotiate prices, ensure that there is enough fuel available, plan the delivery, and ensure that everything is orchestrated perfectly.

With a bulk fuel purchase, there are less issues and challenges faced as the process in obtaining a bulk shipment can be refined and perfected with the selected supplier. Businesses who sign a contract with Chemi, which is a reputable, integrity-driven, and trusted supplier, can ensure that their fuel supply is consistent and reliable.