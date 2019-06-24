Why is outdoor advertising successful? Many people spend significant time out of their homes every day, whether it’s commuting to a job, driving children to school and events, visiting friends and family, shopping, etc. Outdoor advertising effectively targets those who are always on the go.

In fact, one study reports 72% of those who see billboards often stop to shop on their way home from work, 68% decide to make a certain purchase while in the car, and 38% decide to stop at a certain store once they’re on their way home.

What Outdoor Advertising Can Do For You

Increases Brand Recognition

As consumers go about their busy schedules, they don’t always have time to research brand names, company reputation, or the type of services they offer. Out of home advertising displays company information in a creative, attractive way that informs consumers of the company name, logo, contact info, and what they can do for them. It also complements a comprehensive brand recognition strategy.

Immerses Customers in Company Knowledge

Out of home advertising delivers important information even as customers are engrossed in their daily tasks. For example, if your company rolls out a new product or service, outdoor advertising is an ideal way to broadcast the information to keep customers informed.

Targets Specific Consumer Locations

Outdoor advertising takes advantage of specifically targeted locations based on industry. Are you a collision agency? Set up a company billboard off a main highway in your area so consumers are reminded of you during their daily commute. Do you work in retail? Create stunning artwork to be hung at shopping plazas and malls. Out of home media uses the analysis of consumers’ buying trends and caters to their specific needs based on location.

Can’t Be Avoided

Unlike radio and TV ads, outdoor advertising can’t be muted or turned off at the flick of a switch. It’s always there; consumers can’t avoid it at will. Pictures and images can subconsciously affect our brains; they leave ideas and memories in our minds without us even consciously realizing it. Once again, outdoor advertising complements television and radio marketing to form one cohesive marketing campaign.

Attracts Attention

Outdoor advertising can be posted in shopping malls, gas stations, bus stops, office buildings, highways – places where people spend a lot of time. And strategic, creative artwork attracts attention in a colorful, amusing, or clever way. The higher quality display, with an engaging graphic design, the more attraction your ads will earn.

Measuring ROI From Outdoor Advertising Campaigns

Any marketing campaign needs to be measured to determine ROI. Outdoor campaigns can be more challenging to measure than other marketing tactics, but it can be done. As you’re designing the layout, for example, carefully consider what contact information to include. If you include a URL, have it redirect to a special landing page on your website, and include a tracking code. If there’s a form for customers to fill out, you can also include a question such as, “Did you see our outdoor ad?” or “How did you hear about us?”

Benefits of Outdoor Advertising Include:

It’s Cost Effective:

The number one reason that outdoor advertising is still utilized is due to the fact that it is so cost-effective. In regards to CPM (Cost Per Thousand) outdoor advertising offers one of the most efficient mediums for advertising available. This is because outdoor advertising, and billboard advertising specifically, typically produce many more impressions per ad placement. This allows marketers to stretch their ad dollars farther, which only increases the value of outdoor advertising as ad budgets seem to be continuously shrinking.

Constant Unavoidable Exposure:

Another reason why outdoor advertising remains an effective choice for marketers is that it provides constant and unavoidable exposure. Outdoor advertising has the ability to create impressions 24 hours a day and seven days week. This is an advantage that can rarely be matched by other means of advertising and one that adds to outdoor advertising’s cost-effectiveness. Another attribute of outdoor advertising that contributes to its efficiency is the fact that it is unavoidable. Outdoor advertising cannot be turned off or thrown away which drastically increases the chances that an impression will be made. To go along with this, those that travel the same route daily will have increased frequency and exposure to the ad.

Powerful Messaging:

Outdoor advertising can provide some of the most powerful messaging that can be achieved through any medium. One of the main contributors to this is the sheer size of outdoor advertising. The majority of outdoor advertising is quite large able to dominate the visual spaces they occupy. Outdoor advertising allows for bold and simple messaging that is ideal for campaigns aimed towards brand reinforcement or getting a company’s name out there.

Other Types of Display Advertising:

Ready To Start Advertising Outdoors?

It’s no secret, the benefits of outdoor advertising truly complement multichannel campaigns to improve brand awareness and drive business. If you’re ready to add start outdoor advertising to your marketing mix, iDisplay.co.za would love to help!