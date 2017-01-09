ENCOURAGING SUBTLE CHANGES FOR CROSS COUNTRY MOTOR RACING EVENTS SANORA has overhauled race formats and a number of rules and regulations for...
NATIONAL CROSS-COUNTRY MOTORCYCLE AND QUAD CHAMPIONS EMERGE AFTER TOUGH BATTLES Tough battles and close racing characterised the 2016 SA National Cross-Country Motorcycle...
THE FINAL COUNTDOWN FOR NATIONAL BIKES AND QUADS AT WESTONARIA SACC Westonaria the championship title decider The nerves will be shattered at...
Come and join Red Square Reload @ Wild West on the 12th of November for a RIDE IN THE DARK!!! The R200...